Suarez (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
Suarez fell behind the other Phillies starters when he came down with forearm tightness in early March. Imaging tests have ruled out any structural damage and the hope is that he can hop into the rotation for the reigning NL champs sometime before the end of April. But he had yet to resume throwing off a mound at last check.
