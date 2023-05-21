Grossman went 1-for-4 with three RBI in Saturday's 11-5 win over Colorado.
Grossman delivered one run on sacrifice fly then plated two more on a single. The outfielder is riding a six-game hit streak, during which he's 9-for-25 (.360) with eight RBI. He played himself out an everyday role earlier, batting .135 over the first two weeks, but Grossman turned it around with a .295 average (31-for-105) since April 16.
