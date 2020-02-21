Play

Rangers' Robinson Chirinos: Nursing hamstring strain

Chirinos is dealing with a mild right hamstring strain and is not yet catching at spring training, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Chirinos apparently sustained the injury in January and could be cleared for game action in about a week. The veteran catcher still has plenty of time to get ready for the season, so unless he suffers a setback his availability for Opening Day shouldn't be impacted.

More News
Our Latest Stories