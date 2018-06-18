Rays' Chris Archer: Set for bullpen Friday

Archer (abdominal) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Archer suffered a minor setback after a bullpen session last week, but the soreness he experienced has apparently subsided and he's ready to resume mound work. Even if Friday's bullpen is a success, however, manager Kevin Cash said the right-hander is still likely several weeks away from returning given he'll need to make multiple rehab starts.

