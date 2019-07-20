The Rays placed Stanek on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sore right hip, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Stanek likely picked up the injury in his relief appearance in Friday's loss to the White Sox, when he served up a run on three hits and struck out one in his lone inning of work. Since the injury is characterized as soreness rather than a hip strain, Stanek shouldn't be in store for a lengthy IL stint. Hunter Wood was recalled from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move and could fill Stanek's role as an opening pitcher and middle reliever.