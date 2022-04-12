The Rays recalled Romero from Triple-A Durham in advance of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Athletics in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay placed Luis Patino (oblique) on the injured list in a corresponding move. With the Rays now down three members from their projected Opening Day rotation in Patino, Ryan Yarbrough (groin) and Shane Baz (elbow), Romero could have a decent amount of leash in the Tampa Bay rotation, provided he doesn't lay an egg Tuesday in his MLB debut. Though the Athletics erupted for 13 runs in a blowout win Monday, the lack of established bats in their lineup makes for a soft landing spot for Romero, who dazzled in the minors last season with a 2.61 ERA and 145:31 K:BB across 110.1 innings. He'll make for an intriguing streaming option this week.