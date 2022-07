Cordero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Platoon mate Bobby Dalbec will step in at first base to replace the lefty-hitting Cordero, who takes a seat with southpaw Aaron Ashby on the bump for Milwaukee. Cordero had recorded at least one double in three consecutive starts before he was on the bench for Saturday's 9-4 loss, coming off the bench as a pinch hitter to strike out in his lone plate appearance.