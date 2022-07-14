Williamson worked six innings in his second start for Triple-A Louisville on July 8, striking out four while allowing one earned run on six hits and one walk.

Williamson was roughed up for four runs in four innings in his first start with Louisville earlier this month, but the 24-year-old lefty showed better form his second time out with the Triple-A club and tied a season high by covering six frames. He was promoted to Louisville on June 28 after submitting a 4.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 74:40 K:BB across 67.1 innings in 14 outings with Double-A Chattanooga.