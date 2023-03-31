Greene did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 3.1 innings against the Pirates. He struck out eight.

The right-hander brought the fireworks to Cincinnati on Opening Day, regularly lighting up the radar gun at 100 mph, including one pitch clocked by Statcast at an absurd 105.2 mph. Oneil Cruz turned on one of those fastballs for a long homer, and per John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Greene's velocity dipped as he progressed through the outing. With that, manager David Bell decided to lift Greene after only 83 pitches. Greene should be available for a heavier workload next week at home against the Cubs, but it will be an uphill battle for Greene all season.