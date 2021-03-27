De Leon is expected to make a start or two at the beginning of the season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

De Leon probably won't last long in the rotation, as he'll likely head to the bullpen as soon as Sonny Gray (back), Michael Lorenzen (shoulder) or Tejay Antone (hip) is ready to go. He could a worthy streaming option to start the season as he'll line up to face the Pirates in his first start, but it's hard to have too much confidence in a player who owns an 8.49 ERA in 29.2 major-league innings.