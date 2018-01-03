Reds' Phil Gosselin: Signs with Reds
Gosselin agreed to a minor-league contract with Cincinnati on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Gosselin played in 40 major-league games split between Pittsburgh and Texas during this past year, but slashed just .146/.180/.188 with two RBI in 50 plate appearances. He spent a majority of his time at the minor-league level, but has demonstrated enough ability to find time on the field in a reserve role in the big leagues, as he did with Arizona in 2016.
