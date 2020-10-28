The Mets will decline Chirinos' $6.5 million team option for 2021, making him a free agent, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
New York heads into the offseason without either of its top two catchers from 2020 on the 40-man roster, as Wilson Ramos also had his $10 million team option declined. After coming over in a Aug. 31 trade with the Rangers, Chirinos and Ramos essentially split work behind the plate over the final month of the season. Between his stops in Texas and New York, the 36-year-old slashed .162/.232/.243 over 82 plate appearances. Given his age and declining production at the plate, Chirinos may not receive the opportunity to serve as a No. 1 catcher for any team in 2021.
