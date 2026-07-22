Rockies' Jordan Romano: Picks up seventh save

Romano earned a save against the Nationals on Tuesday, striking out two batters over one perfect inning.

Every inning before the ninth featured at least one run by one or both teams, so Romano's task protecting an 8-7 lead didn't look like it would be an easy one. However, the veteran reliever made quick work of the three batters he faced, retiring the side on just 11 pitches. Romano has three saves in six appearances since making his Rockies debut July 4, so he appears to be the team's first choice to close games. Though he still carries a 6.59 ERA overall this season, Romano has surrendered just one run over 5.2 frames with Colorado.