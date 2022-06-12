Feltner pitched six innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader against San Diego on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

Feltner was called up from the minors prior to the game and limited the Padres to a single run on a third-inning Trent Grisham solo homer. The right-hander notched his second quality start this season, but Colorado's lack of offense prevented him from taking his second victory. Feltner has struck out at least six batters in four of his five major-league appearances this season and has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his outings. A six-run, three-inning dud against Atlanta on June 5 has pushed his season ERA to 4.85, but Feltner has pitched well enough so far to earn consideration for a full-time stay in the rotation.