Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Hits IL
By RotoWire Staff
The Rockies placed Estrada (thumb) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 11.
Estrada jammed his thumb July 7 against Boston and has been diagnosed with a left thumb sprain. The IL move is backdated to before the All-Star break, so he'll become eligible to return during a three-game set against St. Louis next week. Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
