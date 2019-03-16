Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Suiting up Saturday
Mondesi (forehead) Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star and bat second Saturday in the Royals' Cactus League game against the Brewers.
Mondesi had fantasy managers holding their breath Thursday when he exited the Royals' game against the Rangers following a head-first slide, but the team later relayed that the speedster's removal was merely precautionary after he suffered a small cut above his eye. After receiving a routine rest day Friday along with some treatment for the laceration, Mondesi will check back into the starting nine and look to continue his torrid spring. He's produced a .949 OPS to go with a 4:5 BB:K across 12 games.
More News
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Remains out Friday•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Avoids significant injury•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Exits after hard slide•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Candidate for leadoff role•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Huge September continues•
-
Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Homers, swipes two bags•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...