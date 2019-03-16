Mondesi (forehead) Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star and bat second Saturday in the Royals' Cactus League game against the Brewers.

Mondesi had fantasy managers holding their breath Thursday when he exited the Royals' game against the Rangers following a head-first slide, but the team later relayed that the speedster's removal was merely precautionary after he suffered a small cut above his eye. After receiving a routine rest day Friday along with some treatment for the laceration, Mondesi will check back into the starting nine and look to continue his torrid spring. He's produced a .949 OPS to go with a 4:5 BB:K across 12 games.