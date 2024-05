Frazier is starting at second base and batting sixth against the Rays on Saturday.

Frazier will get his first start at second base since May 18 against the Athletics. With Michael Massey dealing with lower-back tightness, Frazier could see some more time at second base if the former is forced to miss extended time. Frazier has gone 6-for-31 with one home run and three RBI in May.