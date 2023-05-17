Kansas City selected Mayers' contract from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Mayers will join the 26-man active roster as replacement for Amir Garrett, who was placed on the family medical emergency list on Wednesday. Signed to a minor-league contract in December, Mayers has registered a 6.88 ERA over 34 innings with a 1.68 WHIP in eight appearances for Omaha. He had been working in a starting role for Omaha and made his last appearance May 10, so Mayers should be an available bulk-relief option Wednesday in San Diego behind opener Carlos Hernandez, who is unlikely to work more than two or three innings before turning the game over to the bullpen.