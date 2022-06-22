The Mariners granted Romo his unconditional release Wednesday.
Romo went unclaimed when the Mariners exposed him to waivers Monday, but rather than sticking around in the organization and reporting to Triple-A Tacoma, he'll evaluate his opportunities elsewhere. The 39-year-old right-hander looks to be nearing the end of the line, as he was roughed up for 13 earned runs on 18 hits and four walks over 14.1 innings out of the Seattle bullpen before he was cast off the 40-man roster.
