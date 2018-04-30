Tigers' Daniel Norris: Heads to disabled list

Norris was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left groin.

Norris suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Orioles. He's battled groin injuries in 2017 as well. The 25-year-old struggled to a 5.87 ERA in his first 15.1 innings for the Tigers this year. Chad Bell was called up to take his place on the roster.

