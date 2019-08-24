Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Activated and optioned
Greiner (back) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo.
Greiner has been sidelined since mid-June with a back strain. While he's set to return to the field, the team has elected to continue to give Jake Rogers and John Hicks the majority of playing time at the major-league level. Prior to the injury, Greiner hit .162/.231/.279 across 169 plate appearances with Detroit.
