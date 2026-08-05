Tigers' Riley Greene: Goes yard Tuesday

Greene went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Mariners.

Greene had gone 0-for-14 with five walks over his previous four games, leading to a day off Sunday. The outfielder was one of four Tigers to put up multiple hits in Tuesday's contest. He's now batting .278 with an .831 OPS, 16 homers, 54 RBI, 61 runs scored, 24 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases over 111 contests. While Greene still has decent production overall, he's fallen far short of matching the promise he showed in a 36-homer, 111-RBI campaign during the 2025 regular season.