Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 6-3 win over the Twins.

That's consecutive two-hit games for Torkelson, who has managed to boost his season batting average up to .240. In 17 games following the All-Star break, the first baseman is batting .269. While the numbers don't jump off the page, the .240 average would be a new career best for Torkelson. His .330 on-base percentage this year also would be a new career high. The 25-year-old continues to deliver most of his fantasy value from his ability to drive the ball over the fence.