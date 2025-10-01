Torkelson underwent X-rays on his right foot -- which came back negative -- after Wednesday's loss to the Guardians, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Torkelson was hit in the hand by a Cade Smith pitch in the ninth inning, but it was his foot that was imaged after he fouled a ball off his leg earlier in the game. He is expected to be fine to play in Thursday's winner-take-all Game 3. Torkelson went 0-for-3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Wednesday's contest.