Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: X-rays on foot are negative
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson underwent X-rays on his right foot -- which came back negative -- after Wednesday's loss to the Guardians, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Torkelson was hit in the hand by a Cade Smith pitch in the ninth inning, but it was his foot that was imaged after he fouled a ball off his leg earlier in the game. He is expected to be fine to play in Thursday's winner-take-all Game 3. Torkelson went 0-for-3 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Wednesday's contest.
