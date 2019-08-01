Demeritte had his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

As expected, the Tigers will waste no time in giving Demeritte a look with the big club after acquiring the 24-year-old from the Braves in exchange for Shane Greene on Wednesday. The corner outfielder has fared well in his first taste of Triple-A this season, slashing .286/.387/.558 with 20 home runs, four stolen bases and a 26.6 percent strikeout rate with Gwinnett. There's playing time to be had in Detroit's outfield with Christin Stewart (concussion) on the IL and Nicholas Castellanos no longer with the club (he was traded to the Cubs on Wednesday).

