Enlow was promoted to High-A Fort Myers from Low-A Cedar Rapids.

Enlow had just a 4.57 ERA at Low-A, but had a 3.43 ERA and 9.8 K/9 after a disastrous first start (6 ER allowed). The 2017 third-round draft pick who received first-round money, had a mediocre full-season debut last year. His strikeout rate and velocity have improved this season.

