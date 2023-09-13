Buxton was given a cortisone injection in his injured right knee Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton was pulled off a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul early last week due to a flareup of the patella tendinitis in his knee. Simply resting wasn't doing the trick, so the decision was made to give him a cortisone injection in hopes that it will speed along the healing process. The Twins remain hopeful that Buxton will be able to get into some rehab games and return before the end of the regular season, although there's no timetable at this point for either of those things.