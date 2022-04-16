Rodriguez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez spent two days on the major-league roster earlier in the week, allowing three runs in four innings of relief. He owns a 5.97 ERA and a 15.6 percent strikeout rate since the start of the 2019 season, so it's no surprise to see him pass through waivers unclaimed.