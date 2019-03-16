Adrianza went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's spring game against Baltimore.

Adrianza slugged a pair of two-run homers on the day, one in the second inning and another in the sixth on the way to a 12-9 victory for the Twins. The 29-year-old shortstop continues to piece together a strong spring and is now 11-for-28 with two home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored.

