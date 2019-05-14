The Twins promoted Arraez from Double-A Pensacola to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

Arraez will assume the roster spot of another well-regarded infield prospect in Nick Gordon (thigh), who was placed on the 7-day injured list. Over 164 plate appearances at Pensacola this season, the 22-year-old slashed .342/.415/.397 while going 3-for-6 on stolen-base attempts.

Our Latest Stories