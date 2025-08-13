Hatch didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on five hits and seven walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

With several Twins starters on the injured list, Hatch was tasked with eating some innings as a long reliever but struggled mightily to find the plate. The 30-year-old right-hander tossed just 51 of his 99 pitches for strikes Tuesday, and the seven walks issued set a career-worst mark. Hatch has a 5.59 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 6:8 K:BB over his first 9.2 innings. He'll carry minimal fantasy appeal in his next appearance, which is tentatively projected for this weekend in Detroit.