Cuevas has re-signed with the KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Cuevas went 12-0 with a 2.60 ERA for the Wiz in 2023, which earned him a $1.5 million contract for 2024. The 33-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2018.