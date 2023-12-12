Cuevas has re-signed with the KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.
Cuevas went 12-0 with a 2.60 ERA for the Wiz in 2023, which earned him a $1.5 million contract for 2024. The 33-year-old last pitched in the majors in 2018.
