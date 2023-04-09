The Dodgers signed Cuevas to a minor-league contract Thursday, OKC Dodgers broadcaster and communications director Alex Freedman reports.
Cuevas has pitched in 13 major-league games in his career, though his last appearance came in 2018 with the Red Sox. His big-league numbers aren't pretty, as he's posted posted an 8.06 ERA and 24:17 K:BB while allowing three home runs over 22.1 innings. The 32-year-old right-hander spent the previous four seasons in the KBO, tallying a 3.89 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 390:165 K:BB across 486.1 frames. Cuevas will likely serve as organization pitching depth for the Dodgers.