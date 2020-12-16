Cuevas agreed Sunday with the Korea Baseball Organization's KT Wiz on a one-year, $1 million contract that includes a $1.7 million player option for 2022, Enrique Rojas of ESPN.com reports.

Cuevas' 2021 contract also includes incentives that could increase the total value of his deal to more than $3 million over the next two seasons. The 30-year-old righty has been a vital innings eater for the Wiz rotation across the past two campaigns, submitting a 3.84 ERA in 57 starts over that span.