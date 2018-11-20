Cuevas was released by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Cuevas is expected to sign with the KT Wiz of the Korean Baseball Futures League after getting cut loose by the Red Sox. The 28-year-old Cuevas struggled during his brief stint with Boston in 2018, notching a 7.41 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 17.0 innings, though he did strike out 20 batters during that stretch.

