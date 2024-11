The KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization re-signed Cuevas to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Cuevas, 34, held a 4.10 ERA and 154:59 K:BB over 173.1 innings covering 31 starts in 2024 in what was his sixth season with the Wiz. The right-hander did have a brief stint at Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization in 2023, but he last appeared in a major-league game in 2018.