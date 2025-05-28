Rice went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 win against the Angels on Tuesday.

There wasn't much offense in the game, so Rice's 423-foot solo blast in the fourth inning was quite important in what turned out to be a one-run New York victory. The long ball was the 11th of the season for Rice, but just his third so far in May after he went deep seven times in April. Rice is still getting consistent starts -- he's been in the lineup for four of the Yankees' past five games -- but could begin to see a drop in playing time when Giancarlo Stanton (elbows), who is tracking toward an early-to-mid-June return, is activated off the injured list.