Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with hamstring injury

Manager Aaron Boone said Bellinger suffered a left hamstring injury in Saturday's win over the Phillies, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Bellinger will undergo further testing after he was injured legging out a double in the top of the eighth inning Saturday. At the time of his departure, Bellinger was 2-for-4 with the double and one RBI. He's currently on a six-game hitting streak and has recorded at least one base knock in 11 of his past 12 contests. Bellinger has a .770 OPS with 11 homers and 53 RBI on the season.