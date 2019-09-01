Hale (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Hale had been rehabbing from a back injury that had sidelined him since late July. However, he suffered a knee injury on Aug. 22, resulting in a setback for his return. This move will effectively end Hale's regular season, during which he racked up a 2.89 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 22 strikeouts across 37.1 innings out of the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories