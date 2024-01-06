Harris will not return to Friday's game against the Knicks due to a sore left ankle, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Harris accumulated five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-1 FT), thrree rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes before exiting the game. There is no word on the severity of the injury, but his status for Saturday's second night of a back-to-back set is seemingly in question.