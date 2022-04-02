Carter had 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 153-119 loss to the Clippers.

Carter ended just two dimes shy of what would've been his first double-double in his first start of the campaign, but at least he produced a season-best output in assists and his second-best scoring effort of the year as well. Despite the strong output, Carter is not expected to put up these numbers going forward, as he only got an extended run because the Bucks rested most of their regulars.