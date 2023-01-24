Carter ended Monday's 150-130 victory over the Pistons with 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 16 minutes off the bench.

It was an impressive performance given how little court time he got, but neither team seemed interested in playing much defense. Carter had just three points in 30 minutes across the last three games however, and while the journeyman guard has shown glimpses of fantasy utility at times this season, he's little more than a DFS dart throw now that the Bucks' roster is a lot healthier.