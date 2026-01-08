Rollins totaled 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 loss to the Warriors.

Despite another solid showing from Rollins, Milwaukee's two-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday. Rollins has been a breakout player for the Bucks this season, and he's currently on pace to return fourth-round value in nine-category formats with 17.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.4 three-pointers across 37 regular-season outings.