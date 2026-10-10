Miller logged 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Friday's 104-100 preseason loss to Memphis.

It was another strong preseason performance out of Miller, who was close to recording a double-double in the first half alone (eight points and eight rebounds). Even with a strong preseason to solidify his spot on the 15-man roster, Miller faces an uphill battle to playing time, as he figures to operate behind the likes of Patrick Williams, rookie Dailyn Swain, Jalen Smith (foot) and Zach Collins (toe).