Tyson provided 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 110-99 loss to the Raptors.

Tyson recorded his third straight start since his five game absence due to a concussion and got right back on track, stuffing the stat sheet and shooting efficiently from the field. He also recorded a season high in minutes, but this was likely due to the absences of De'Andre Hunter (rest), Sam Merrill (hand), Dean Wade (knee) and Jarrett Allen (finger). Once Cleveland gets healthier, Tyson will likely be reverted back to the bench, but his strong performances have made a case for him to still remain in the rotation.