Porzingis is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right knee contusion.

Porzingis played 38 minutes during Monday's loss to Indiana, posting 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three blocks. The extent of his current knee injury remains unclear, but the Celtics are likely just being cautious during the first half of a back-to-back set. Al Horford (illness) is also questionable, so Boston's frontcourt may be thin versus Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.