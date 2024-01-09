Porzingis finished with 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three blocks over 38 minutes in Monday's 133-131 loss to Indiana.

Porzingis tallied team-high marks in assists and blocks while hauling in a handful of rebounds and ending as one of five Celtics with a double-digit point total in an impressive all-around performance. Porzingis set a new season high in assists, and he has tallied at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in two games this year. Porzingis has now recorded three or more blocks in eight outings.