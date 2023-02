Muscala is out Wednesday against the Pistons due to right ankle injury management.

Muscala got the spot start during Tuesday's loss to the Bucks with the Celtics down to a skeleton crew. He saw a season-high 44 minutes, posting 18 points, eight boards and one steal. Unsurprisingly, the medical staff has suggested letting him sit out the second night of the back-to-back set before the All-Star break.