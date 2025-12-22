'Tis the season to be jolly, or so they say. With Christmas upon us, we enter what is basically a six-day week. However, surprisingly, the schedule is relatively 'normal', with only one team playing twice, that being the Brooklyn Nets. We have 18 teams suiting up three times, while the remaining 11 teams will take to the court on three occasions each.

Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players due to injury management.

Four Games: CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, IND, MEM, NOP, OKC, ORL, POR, UTA

Three Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, PHI, PHO, SAC, SAS, TOR, WAS

Two Games: BKN

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the tenth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Cam Spencer, MEM

Opponents: @OKC, @UTA, MIL, @WAS

With injuries continuing to plague the Grizzlies, Spencer has emerged as a must-roster player, even in standard leagues. While the eventual return of both Ty Jerome and Scottie Pippen will complicate things, Spencer simply needs to be prioritized, at least for the foreseeable future. Many might argue that Spencer has been a better option than Ja Morant this season, which has some statistical evidence. In 11 games over the past month, Spencer has averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 3.5 three-pointers, shooting 59.6 percent from the floor and 100 percent from the line. With four games tabled for week 10, as well as continued injury risk attached to Morant, Spencer is a no-brainer when it comes to selecting your starting lineup.

Consider starting: Ryan Nembhard, DAL

Opponents: @NOP, DEN, @GSW, @SAC

The sit-start decision is a little trickier when it comes to Nembhard, despite the fact that he seems locked in as the starting point guard. Head coach Jason Kidd is no stranger when it comes to weird rotations, and that certainly goes for Nembhard. While he has started in 10 straight games, his playing time has fluctuated on a nightly basis, ranging from 21 to 38 minutes. With that said, his assist numbers have been relatively consistent, while those behind him in the rotation have done very little to further their case for more playing time. There could certainly be a dud on the horizon. However, with four games in the next seven days, there should be enough meat on the bone for managers to shift Nembhard in their starting lineups.

Consider sitting: Ryan Rollins, MIL

Opponents: @IND, @MEM, @CHI

Speaking of coaches who are known for curious decision-making, Doc Rivers absolutely falls into that category. While the return of Kevin Porter was always going to impact Ryan Rollins, managers may have underestimated the impact Rivers' mindset would have. Rollins has now come off the bench in two consecutive games and has played fewer than 30 minutes in five straight contests. His production has remained viable despite the reduced role, so he is definitely not someone managers will want to drop. However, with limited opportunities, there is a chance that limited production could follow. Rollins played just six minutes in the first half during Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves, a worrying sign despite his 16 minutes in the second half. Moving him to the bench might be a safe option, at least until some sort of sanity returns to Milwaukee.

Forwards

Consider starting: Naji Marshall, DAL

Opponents: @NOP, DEN, @GSW, @SAC

A depleted frontcourt has resulted in Marshall playing a lot of minutes and subsequently putting up solid production. In 13 games over the past month, Marshall has been a borderline top 70 player in standard leagues, averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes per game. He has started in nine straight games, despite the return of Anthony Davis, and given the team's recent success, he could remain a starter for the foreseeable future. Another player with four games coming up, Marshall is worth slotting into your starting lineup, with the understanding that his overall upside is somewhat limited.

Consider sitting: Jordan Walsh, BOS

Opponents: IND, @IND, @POR

Is the fairytale over for Walsh? While we probably don't need to go that far, his recent slump has provided managers with a sense of reality. He has scored single digits in four of the past five games, the most recent of which he failed to score a single point. During that stretch, he has averaged 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers, and 2.2 combined steals and blocks, well below what fantasy managers have come to expect. Although his spot in the starting lineup feels relatively secure, it is clear that his playing time is not. A low-volume player with only three games is definitely worth moving to the bench, in the hope that he can regain some momentum heading into the following week.

Consider sitting: Noah Clowney, BKN

Opponents: @PHI, @MIN

Somehow, Brooklyn has won five of its past eight games, with Clowney continuing to play a sizeable role. Unlike previous seasons, Clowney has been given the freedom to make mistakes without the fear of being subbed out of the game. This has resulted in his best season to date, averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 2.8 three-pointers in 13 appearances over the past month. However, the dreaded two-game week may be just enough to sink him, at least for the next seven days. Unless you are in desperate need of points and threes, you are likely going to have other options available to you in terms of games played.

Centers

Consider starting: Isaiah Stewart, DET

Opponents: @POR, @SAC, @UTA, @LAC

Stewart's offensive production has been relatively underwhelming of late, averaging just 9.5 points per game in 13 appearances over the past month. However, during that time, he has also averaged 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks, keeping him firmly on the standard league radar. With four games coming up, anyone who could possibly give you 30 rebounds and 10 blocks is worth considering as a starting option. A perfect example of where Stewart could have value is if you also have Nic Claxton. Simple math would tell you that four games of Stewart likely beats out two games of Claxton.

Consider sitting: Nic Claxton, BKN

Opponents: @PHI, @MIN

As for Claxton, he is another player who is putting together a relatively strong season, much like his teammate from earlier in the piece. Known for his ability to deliver typical big man stats, Claxton has quietly added another element to his game, tallying double-digit assists on two separate occasions thus far. Despite his encouraging play, two games are simply not enough, especially considering that Brooklyn is the only team with two games. In most situations, giving him the week off makes a lot of sense.