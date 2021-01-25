Hunter delivered 33 points (13-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 42 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Bucks.
Hunter took on a bigger role offensively with Trae Young (back) sidelined, and he responded by pouring a career-best scoring mark. Hunter has quietly emerged as one of the Hawks' top offensive threats this season, scoring in double digits in every game and topping the 15-point mark in nine of his last 11 contests.
